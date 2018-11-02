Equiniti Group PLC (EQN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Equiniti Group PLC (LON:EQN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 307.50 ($4.02).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Equiniti Group in a research report on Thursday. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equiniti Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equiniti Group in a research report on Monday, July 30th.

Equiniti Group stock traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 226 ($2.95). The company had a trading volume of 295,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,000. Equiniti Group has a one year low of GBX 178.31 ($2.33) and a one year high of GBX 330 ($4.31).

In other news, insider Guy Wakeley acquired 846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 213 ($2.78) per share, with a total value of £1,801.98 ($2,354.61).

Equiniti Group Company Profile

Equiniti Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides administration and payment services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in four segments: Investment Solutions, Intelligent Solutions, Pension Solutions, and Interest Income. It offers registration services, including share registration, company secretarial, and investor analytic services; and employee services, such as employee share plans, executive and discretionary share plans, trustee, and creative services, as well as guides customers through the bereavement process.

