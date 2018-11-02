Erytech Pharma (ERYP) vs. Cellectis (CLLS) Critical Review

Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) and Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Erytech Pharma and Cellectis’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Erytech Pharma N/A N/A -$37.89 million ($3.33) -2.30 Cellectis $33.72 million 33.11 -$99.36 million ($2.78) -9.65

Erytech Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cellectis. Cellectis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Erytech Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Erytech Pharma and Cellectis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Erytech Pharma N/A N/A N/A Cellectis -281.38% -25.46% -22.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Erytech Pharma and Cellectis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Erytech Pharma 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cellectis 0 1 3 0 2.75

Erytech Pharma presently has a consensus target price of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 462.09%. Cellectis has a consensus target price of $55.67, suggesting a potential upside of 107.40%. Given Erytech Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Erytech Pharma is more favorable than Cellectis.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.7% of Erytech Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.1% of Cellectis shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of Cellectis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Erytech Pharma beats Cellectis on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Erytech Pharma

ERYTECH Pharma S.A., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for severe forms of cancer and orphan diseases. It is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting solid and liquid tumors for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is used for the treatment of severe solid tumors, including pancreatic cancer and in acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is preparing for the launch of a pivotal Phase III clinical trial of eryaspase in the United States and Europe. ERYTECH Pharma S.A. has research collaborations with the Fox Chase Cancer Center to advance the preclinical development of erymethionase for the treatment of homocystinuria and with Queen's University of Canada to advance the preclinical development of eryminase for the treatment of arginase-1-deficiency. ERYTECH Pharma S.A. was founded in 2004 and is based in Lyon, France.

About Cellectis

Cellectis S.A., a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). The company's products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-ALL. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as a partnership agreement with the Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering at Harvard University. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

