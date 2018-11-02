ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.12% of ESCO Technologies worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,645,441 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $210,342,000 after acquiring an additional 234,224 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,831,983 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,705,000 after acquiring an additional 45,257 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 7.2% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 949,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,765,000 after acquiring an additional 63,950 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 943,108 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,417,000 after acquiring an additional 12,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 11.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 664,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,321,000 after acquiring an additional 65,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens set a $67.00 price target on shares of ESCO Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley set a $80.00 price target on shares of ESCO Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.67.

ESCO Technologies stock opened at $63.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 0.97. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $192.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.99 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 8.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%.

ESCO Technologies Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications worldwide. The company's Filtration segment supplies filtration and fluid control products, including filter elements, manifolds, assemblies, modules, indicators, custom and standard valves, filters, regulators, actuators, and other related components; and elastomeric-based signature reduction solutions.

Featured Story: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.