Estee Lauder Companies (EL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share.

Shares of EL stock opened at $144.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Estee Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $118.82 and a 12 month high of $158.80. The stock has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This is an increase from Estee Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 33.70%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. DA Davidson raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $156.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Estee Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, major shareholder Ronald S. Foundation Lauder sold 15,700 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total transaction of $2,187,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,671 shares in the company, valued at $11,517,723.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane Lauder sold 36,334 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $4,840,778.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,000,279.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,756 shares of company stock worth $14,739,082 over the last ninety days. 16.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.