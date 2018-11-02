Estee Lauder Companies (EL) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.73-4.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.23-14.367 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.31 billion.Estee Lauder Companies also updated its FY19 guidance to $4.73-4.82 EPS.

Shares of EL stock opened at $141.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Estee Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $118.82 and a 52 week high of $158.80. The company has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.61.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Estee Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, July 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $134.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $156.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $146.33.

In related news, major shareholder Ronald S. Foundation Lauder sold 15,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total transaction of $2,187,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,671 shares in the company, valued at $11,517,723.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 31,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $4,298,633.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,704,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,756 shares of company stock worth $14,739,082. Corporate insiders own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

