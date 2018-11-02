Estee Lauder Companies (EL) Updates Q2 2019 Earnings Guidance

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) updated its second quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.47-1.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.894-3.931 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.92 billion.Estee Lauder Companies also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.73-4.82 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $151.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Estee Lauder Companies to $149.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Estee Lauder Companies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Estee Lauder Companies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $146.33.

NYSE:EL opened at $141.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Estee Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $118.82 and a fifty-two week high of $158.80.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Estee Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 33.70%.

In related news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 5,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.22, for a total transaction of $783,845.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.57, for a total value of $233,869.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,756 shares of company stock worth $14,739,082 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

