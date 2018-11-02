Esterline Technologies Co. (ESL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Esterline Technologies Co. (NYSE:ESL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.64.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ESL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Esterline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Esterline Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Esterline Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Esterline Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Esterline Technologies from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd.

Shares of Esterline Technologies stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.52. 5,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,334. Esterline Technologies has a 1 year low of $67.15 and a 1 year high of $119.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Esterline Technologies (NYSE:ESL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Esterline Technologies had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $499.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Esterline Technologies will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Esterline Technologies news, major shareholder Pacific Advisors Lp First sold 99,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.45, for a total value of $11,701,426.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Esterline Technologies by 45.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 12,370 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Esterline Technologies by 9.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Esterline Technologies by 213.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,219 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Esterline Technologies in the first quarter valued at $435,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Esterline Technologies by 15.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 104,293 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,629,000 after purchasing an additional 13,905 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Esterline Technologies Company Profile

Esterline Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and systems primarily for aerospace and defense customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Avionics & Controls, Sensors & Systems, and Advanced Materials. The Avionics & Controls segment offers global positioning systems, head-up displays, enhanced vision systems, and electronic flight management systems for control and display applications; lighted push-button and rotary switches, keyboards, lighted indicators, panels, and displays; and control sticks, grips, wheels, and switching systems.

