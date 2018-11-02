ETFS GOLD Tr/SH (SGOL) Position Lessened by Creative Planning

Creative Planning reduced its position in shares of ETFS GOLD Tr/SH (BMV:SGOL) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in ETFS GOLD Tr/SH were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ETFS GOLD Tr/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,930,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ETFS GOLD Tr/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,077,000. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in ETFS GOLD Tr/SH by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 31,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 11,397 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ETFS GOLD Tr/SH by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in ETFS GOLD Tr/SH by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares during the period.

Shares of SGOL stock opened at $119.00 on Friday. ETFS GOLD Tr/SH has a 52-week low of $2,200.00 and a 52-week high of $2,400.00.

