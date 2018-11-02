Everest Re Group Ltd (RE) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2018 Earnings of $7.98 Per Share

Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) – Stock analysts at Langen Mcalenn issued their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Everest Re Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 29th. Langen Mcalenn analyst L. Greenberg expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $7.98 for the quarter. Langen Mcalenn also issued estimates for Everest Re Group’s Q1 2019 earnings at $5.87 EPS and Q2 2019 earnings at $5.86 EPS.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $1.02. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($16.43) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RE. Zacks Investment Research raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $257.00 target price on Everest Re Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Everest Re Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.89.

RE opened at $219.77 on Thursday. Everest Re Group has a fifty-two week low of $203.90 and a fifty-two week high of $264.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.42.

In related news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total value of $193,788.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,870,538.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 47,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 29.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 58,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,380,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 13.1% in the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,985,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares during the period. Finally, Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the third quarter worth $343,000. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products. The company operates through the U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance segments. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the Unites States.

Read More: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.