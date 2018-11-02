Eversource Energy (ES) Holdings Lessened by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $8,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 15.9% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 12,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. BTIM Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 845,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,953,000 after acquiring an additional 31,350 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 158.4% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 11,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 16.0% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

NYSE:ES opened at $62.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.24. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $52.76 and a 52-week high of $66.15.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 12.59%. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.64.

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Leon J. Olivier sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $3,101,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in three segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, and Natural Gas Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.