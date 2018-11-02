Eversource Energy (ES) Holdings Trimmed by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $3,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 5,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ES opened at $63.49 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.76 and a fifty-two week high of $66.15. The firm has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Leon J. Olivier sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $3,101,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ES shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Bank of America upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.64.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in three segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, and Natural Gas Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

