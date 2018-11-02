Eversource Energy (ES) Issues Earnings Results

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03, Morningstar.com reports. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Eversource Energy updated its FY 2018 guidance to $3.20-3.30 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ES traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.19. 2,104,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,962,194. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $52.76 and a 12-month high of $66.15.

In related news, EVP Leon J. Olivier sold 50,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $3,101,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 1,308.3% in the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 175.3% in the third quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth $148,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 46.8% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 205.3% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on ES. ValuEngine raised Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Barclays started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.64.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in three segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, and Natural Gas Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

