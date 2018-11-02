Evoqua Water Technologies (AQUA) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 44.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.89.

AQUA opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. Evoqua Water Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.36.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Evoqua Water Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $342.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.99 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AQUA. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter worth about $192,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the second quarter worth about $236,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the second quarter worth about $237,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 505.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 10,016 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 79.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062 shares during the period.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment provides capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

