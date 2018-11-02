Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) CMO Gisela Schwab Sells 12,000 Shares

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) CMO Gisela Schwab sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $169,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gisela Schwab also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 1st, Gisela Schwab sold 12,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $213,240.00.

On Tuesday, September 4th, Gisela Schwab sold 22,500 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $416,925.00.

EXEL traded up $2.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.41. The stock had a trading volume of 14,079,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,724,685. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 1.93. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $32.20.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.22. Exelixis had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 65.68%. The business had revenue of $225.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 16.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 17.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 31.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 21.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 5.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXEL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

