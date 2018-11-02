Extended Stay America (STAY) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.10-$1.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.271-$1.277 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion.Extended Stay America also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $1.10-1.14 EPS.

STAY traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.02. 57,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,639,516. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.96. Extended Stay America has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $22.58.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $351.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.17 million. Extended Stay America had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Extended Stay America will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Extended Stay America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.00%.

STAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Extended Stay America from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extended Stay America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.95.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

