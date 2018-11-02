Exxon Mobil (XOM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $76.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,503,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,613,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.87. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $72.15 and a 1 year high of $89.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 91.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, September 28th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.13.

In related news, VP Bradley W. Corson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $1,260,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 214,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,045,311.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XOM. Koch Industries Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 343.1% in the first quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 96.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 187,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,550,000 after purchasing an additional 92,058 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 53.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,984,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $670,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136,452 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 85,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Finally, TLP Group LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2,160.1% in the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

