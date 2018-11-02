Facebook (FB) Price Target Cut to $175.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target decreased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FB. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Facebook from $202.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Facebook to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of Facebook from $183.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Facebook from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.56.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $153.84 on Wednesday. Facebook has a 1 year low of $139.03 and a 1 year high of $218.62. The stock has a market cap of $424.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.42.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.30. Facebook had a net margin of 37.57% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.98, for a total transaction of $138,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 86,365 shares in the company, valued at $15,975,797.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.45, for a total transaction of $38,944,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,416,282 shares of company stock valued at $603,782,983 over the last 90 days. 17.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 186.2% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth $122,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth $134,000. Aviance Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

