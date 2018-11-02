Facebook (FB) PT Lowered to $190.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.50% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q4 2018 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $7.39 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.24 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $7.37 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $8.75 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FB. BidaskClub lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price target on Facebook from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.56.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $153.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $424.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.42. Facebook has a 12-month low of $139.03 and a 12-month high of $218.62.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 37.57%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.72, for a total transaction of $9,939,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $1,918,388.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,020,721.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,416,282 shares of company stock valued at $603,782,983. 17.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 186.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A bought a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Aviance Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

