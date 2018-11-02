Facebook’s (FB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a research report released on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $225.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FB. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Facebook from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Facebook from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $195.56.

FB stock traded down $1.79 on Monday, reaching $149.96. 14,706,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,995,324. Facebook has a one year low of $139.03 and a one year high of $218.62. The firm has a market cap of $424.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.42.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.30. Facebook had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 37.57%. The company had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.98, for a total transaction of $138,735.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 86,365 shares in the company, valued at $15,975,797.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 210,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.45, for a total value of $38,944,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,416,282 shares of company stock valued at $603,782,983 in the last ninety days. 17.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 186.2% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Aviance Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

