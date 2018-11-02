Falcon Minerals Corp (FLMN) to Issue Special Dividend of $0.10

Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) declared a special dividend on Wednesday, October 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, November 15th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 7th.

Shares of Falcon Minerals stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. Falcon Minerals has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $11.70.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey F. Brotman bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward E. Cohen bought 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 805,000 shares of company stock worth $8,050,000.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires, owns, maintains, and manages mineral interests, mineral royalties, and overriding royalties relating to onshore unconventional shale oil and natural gas properties in the United States; and any associated interests and royalties relating to conventional oil and natural gas properties.

