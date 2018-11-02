Family Firm Inc. Boosts Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ)

Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Fis Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fis Group Inc. now owns 71,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 17,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 88,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWZ opened at $41.05 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $47.85.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

