Family Firm Inc. Has $1.70 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)

Family Firm Inc. cut its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $109,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $148,000. Narwhal Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $203,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Cpwm LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $208,000.

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $155.07 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $146.80 and a 1 year high of $171.00.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

