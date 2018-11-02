Family Firm Inc. Has $4.14 Million Position in VANGUARD S&P 500 VALUE ETF (VOOV)

Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VANGUARD S&P 500 VALUE ETF (BMV:VOOV) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. VANGUARD S&P 500 VALUE ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Family Firm Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Family Firm Inc. owned 0.42% of VANGUARD S&P 500 VALUE ETF worth $4,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOOV. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in VANGUARD S&P 500 VALUE ETF by 13,988.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 764,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 758,734 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in VANGUARD S&P 500 VALUE ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,343,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,713,000 after purchasing an additional 55,962 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VANGUARD S&P 500 VALUE ETF during the second quarter worth $2,849,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in VANGUARD S&P 500 VALUE ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 534,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,790,000 after purchasing an additional 11,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in VANGUARD S&P 500 VALUE ETF by 129.9% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 11,794 shares during the last quarter.

BMV VOOV opened at $106.61 on Friday. VANGUARD S&P 500 VALUE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.13 and a fifty-two week high of $116.72.

