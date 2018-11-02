FansTime Trading 3.2% Lower Over Last Week (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One FansTime token can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, HADAX and Bit-Z. FansTime has a market capitalization of $4.56 million and $321,017.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FansTime has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FansTime alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003672 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00150148 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00253243 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $624.63 or 0.09782131 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012727 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FansTime Token Profile

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org.

Buying and Selling FansTime

FansTime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Bit-Z and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FansTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FansTime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.