Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Given a $135.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) has been given a $135.00 price objective by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 8.62% from the stock’s previous close.

FRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Scotiabank began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $124.29 on Wednesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $106.41 and a 12-month high of $134.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.73). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 31.64%. The business had revenue of $229.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,095,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,584,000 after acquiring an additional 253,410 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 434.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 265,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,538,000 after acquiring an additional 215,419 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 496,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,784,000 after acquiring an additional 200,949 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 176.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 109,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,792,000 after acquiring an additional 69,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,317,000. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

