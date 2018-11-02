Federated Investors (FII) Given a $26.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 price objective on Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

FII has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federated Investors from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Federated Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a neutral rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Federated Investors in a report on Sunday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Federated Investors from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.21.

FII stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $24.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,593. Federated Investors has a 52 week low of $22.06 and a 52 week high of $36.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. Federated Investors had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $308.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.04 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Federated Investors will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 7th. Federated Investors’s payout ratio is currently 49.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Federated Investors by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 590,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,774,000 after purchasing an additional 50,261 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Federated Investors by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,964,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,813,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federated Investors by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 10,618 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Federated Investors by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,061,000. 84.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federated Investors Company Profile

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

