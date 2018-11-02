Ferrellgas Partners (FGP) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Ferrellgas Partners (NYSE:FGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferrellgas Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Ferrellgas Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Ferrellgas Partners stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.80. The company had a trading volume of 324,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,850. The stock has a market cap of $148.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.64. Ferrellgas Partners has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $5.07.

Ferrellgas Partners (NYSE:FGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $347.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.36 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ferrellgas Partners will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FGP. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Ferrellgas Partners by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 31,175 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Ferrellgas Partners by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 908,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 456,130 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrellgas Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferrellgas Partners by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 20,909 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Ferrellgas Partners by 5,831.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 29,158 shares during the period. 5.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

