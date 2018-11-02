Ferro (FOE) Shares Up 5.6%

Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) shot up 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.91 and last traded at $17.89. 953,637 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 109% from the average session volume of 455,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.94.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FOE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferro in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Get Ferro alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.70.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ferro by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,724,384 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $119,353,000 after acquiring an additional 428,281 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ferro by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,952,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $115,007,000 after acquiring an additional 712,382 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ferro by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,330,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,443,000 after acquiring an additional 16,771 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ferro by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,663,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,525,000 after acquiring an additional 921,179 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Ferro by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,216,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,468,000 after acquiring an additional 655,644 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferro Company Profile (NYSE:FOE)

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through four business units: Tile Coating Systems; Porcelain Enamel; Performance Colors and Glass; and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.