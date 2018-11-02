Fidelity National Information Servcs (FIS) PT Raised to $122.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.69% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wood & Company upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

Shares of FIS opened at $104.55 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a one year low of $89.31 and a one year high of $110.83. The company has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director David K. Hunt sold 17,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $1,906,542.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,658,329.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephan A. James sold 23,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $2,606,780.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,531,517.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,129 shares of company stock worth $4,967,533 in the last 90 days. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 112,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,940,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 22,137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

