Financial Review: CME Group (CME) and National (NHLD)

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) and National (NASDAQ:NHLD) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CME Group and National, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CME Group 0 4 8 0 2.67 National 0 0 0 0 N/A

CME Group currently has a consensus price target of $181.67, suggesting a potential downside of 1.19%. Given CME Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CME Group is more favorable than National.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CME Group and National’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CME Group $3.64 billion 17.13 $4.06 billion $4.77 38.55 National $189.87 million 0.21 $12.52 million N/A N/A

CME Group has higher revenue and earnings than National.

Profitability

This table compares CME Group and National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CME Group 113.67% 9.18% 2.95% National -2.76% 4.73% 2.95%

Risk and Volatility

CME Group has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.3% of CME Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.0% of National shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of CME Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of National shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

CME Group pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. National does not pay a dividend. CME Group pays out 58.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CME Group has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Summary

CME Group beats National on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals. The company executes trade through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions, as well as provides hosting, connectivity, and customer support for electronic trading through its co-location services. It also provides clearing and settlement services for exchange-traded contracts, as well as for cleared swaps; and regulatory reporting solutions for market participants through its repository services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia. In addition, the company offers a range of market data services, including live quotes, delayed quotes, market reports, and historical data services, as well as index services. It serves professional traders, financial institutions, institutional and individual investors, corporations, manufacturers, producers, governments, and central banks. The company was formerly known as Chicago Mercantile Exchange Holdings Inc. and changed its name to CME Group Inc. in July 2007. CME Group Inc. was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

National Company Profile

National Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services in the United States. The company offers retail brokerage services include execution of purchases and sale of stocks, options, bonds, mutual funds, annuities, and various other securities; and investment advisory services for individual, corporate, and institutional clients. It also provides investment banking services, such as underwriting the sale of securities to the public in initial and follow-on offering, and arranging for the private placement of securities with investors; and financial and corporate advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions, project financing, capital structure, and specific financing opportunities to micro, small, and mid-cap high growth companies. In addition, the company trades in securities, including making markets in micro and small-cap, NASDAQ, and other exchange listed stocks and provides liquidity in the United States Treasury marketplace. Further, it provides asset management advisory services to retail clients; fixed insurance products, including life insurance, disability insurance, long-term care insurance, and fixed annuities; and tax preparation services to individuals, primarily in the middle and upper income tax brackets, as well as accounting services to small and midsize companies. Additionally, the company offers licensed mortgage brokerage services; and investment products and services, which comprise stocks, bonds, mutual funds, annuities, insurance, and managed money accounts. The company was formerly known as Olympic Cascade Financial Corporation and changed its name to National Holdings Corporation in March 2006. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in New York, New York. National Holdings Corporation is a subsidiary of FBIO Acquisition, Inc.

