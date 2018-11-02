First BancTrust (FIRT) versus The First Bancshares (FBSI) Financial Contrast

First BancTrust (OTCMKTS:FIRT) and The First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FBSI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

First BancTrust pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. The First Bancshares does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for First BancTrust and The First Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First BancTrust 0 0 0 0 N/A The First Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares First BancTrust and The First Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First BancTrust 14.29% N/A N/A The First Bancshares 9.04% N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.2% of First BancTrust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.0% of The First Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of The First Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First BancTrust and The First Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First BancTrust $22.42 million 3.15 $3.52 million N/A N/A The First Bancshares $10.90 million 1.93 -$560,000.00 N/A N/A

First BancTrust has higher revenue and earnings than The First Bancshares.

Risk & Volatility

First BancTrust has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The First Bancshares has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First BancTrust beats The First Bancshares on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

First BancTrust Company Profile

First BancTrust Corporation operates as the holding company for First Bank and Trust, IL, a chartered bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to households, agriculture, and small businesses customers in the east-central Illinois. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, various money market deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as time and brokered time deposits; checking accounts; and retirement and health savings accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises mortgage loans, such as fixed and adjustable rate loans, first-time home buyer loans, FHA and VA loans for veterans, rural development loans, construction loans, and home equity loans; consumer loans, including personal, vehicle, home equity line of credit, and share loans; commercial loans consisting of revolving lines of credit, equipment loans, term loans, and commercial and investment real estate loans; and agriculture loans, such as equipment, farm real estate, and operating loans. The company also provides financial planning, online and mobile banking, e-statements, merchant processing, and remote capture services; and card services. In addition, it offers land title insurance and closing agency services, as well as crop insurance products to agricultural customers. The company serves individual and corporate customers through its offices in Paris, Marshall, Savoy, Rantoul, Champaign, and Martinsville, Illinois. First BancTrust Corporation was founded in 1887 and is based in Paris, Illinois.

The First Bancshares Company Profile

First Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the First Home Bank that provides various banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southern Missouri, the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides consumer loans, including vehicle, personal, and certificate of deposit loans; real estate loans for purchasing a new home, home construction, refinancing existing home, adding to existing home, and buying undeveloped land; agriculture loans, such as livestock, line of credit, equipment, and agriculture real estate loans; and commercial loans comprising term, commercial line of credit, commercial real estate, and small business administration loans. In addition, the company offers direct deposit, telephone banking, safe deposit box, merchant, and cash management services, as well as debit cards. Further, it invests in mortgage-back securities, the United States Government and agency securities, and other assets. The company operates through a home office in Mountain Grove; and seven full service branch facilities in Marshfield, Ava, Kissee Mills, Gainesville, Sparta, Crane, and Springfield, Missouri. First Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Mountain Grove, Missouri.

