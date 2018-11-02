First Bitcoin Capital (BITCF) Price Hits $0.0293 on Major Exchanges

First Bitcoin Capital (CURRENCY:BITCF) traded up 26.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. One First Bitcoin Capital token can now be purchased for $0.0293 or 0.00000463 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, First Bitcoin Capital has traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar. First Bitcoin Capital has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $3,209.00 worth of First Bitcoin Capital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007255 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015607 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00150372 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00251985 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $628.66 or 0.09938558 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00013006 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

First Bitcoin Capital Token Profile

First Bitcoin Capital’s total supply is 3,415,923 tokens. First Bitcoin Capital’s official website is bitcoincapitalcorp.com. First Bitcoin Capital’s official Twitter account is @first_bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling First Bitcoin Capital

First Bitcoin Capital can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as First Bitcoin Capital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire First Bitcoin Capital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase First Bitcoin Capital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

