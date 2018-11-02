First Busey Co. to Post FY2018 Earnings of $2.11 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (BUSE)

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson cut their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of First Busey in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Reevey now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.11 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.12. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Busey’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $82.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.16 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 23.02%.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BUSE. BidaskClub raised shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. FIG Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of First Busey in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. B. Riley set a $36.00 price target on shares of First Busey and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

First Busey stock opened at $27.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. First Busey has a fifty-two week low of $26.61 and a fifty-two week high of $33.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Busey by 10.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,812,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,220,000 after acquiring an additional 268,011 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in First Busey by 4.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,014,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,886,000 after acquiring an additional 85,184 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in First Busey by 401.9% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 940,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,208,000 after acquiring an additional 753,254 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in First Busey by 3.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 804,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,518,000 after acquiring an additional 24,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in First Busey by 11.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 714,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,662,000 after acquiring an additional 71,100 shares during the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 19th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. First Busey’s payout ratio is currently 49.69%.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

