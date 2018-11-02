First Derivatives (FDP) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of First Derivatives (LON:FDP) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. They currently have a GBX 5,300 ($69.25) price objective on the stock.

FDP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($54.88) target price on shares of First Derivatives in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of First Derivatives from GBX 5,050 ($65.99) to GBX 5,200 ($67.95) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Derivatives presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 4,563.33 ($59.63).

Shares of LON FDP traded up GBX 110 ($1.44) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3,310 ($43.25). 15,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,708. First Derivatives has a twelve month low of GBX 2,485 ($32.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,440 ($58.02).

About First Derivatives

First Derivatives plc designs, develops, implements, and supports a range of data and trading systems for front, middle, and back-office operations worldwide. It operates through Consulting and Software segments. The company provides kdb+, a high-performance database that sets the standard for time-series analytics with a built-in expressive query and programming language, as well as develops a suite of products.

