First Hawaiian Bank Acquires Shares of 1,314 MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (MKC)

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MKC. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 23.6% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,567,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,052,000 after acquiring an additional 489,488 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 89.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 916,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,433,000 after buying an additional 431,896 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 180.2% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 562,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,333,000 after buying an additional 361,921 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 3,470.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 352,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,917,000 after buying an additional 342,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 5,455.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 338,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,350,000 after buying an additional 332,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

MKC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $137.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $135.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $130.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.44.

NYSE MKC opened at $145.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.36. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 1-year low of $93.70 and a 1-year high of $146.57. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.57.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 21.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.83%.

In related news, VP Michael R. Smith sold 7,200 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $1,026,648.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,416,313.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 51,300 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total transaction of $7,285,113.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 114,459 shares in the company, valued at $16,254,322.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 274,500 shares of company stock worth $37,157,251 over the last three months. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MCCORMICK & CO /SH

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Industrial. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.