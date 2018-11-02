First Hawaiian Bank Invests $191,000 in Evertec Inc (EVTC)

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EVTC. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Evertec by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,727,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,720 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Evertec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,616,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Evertec by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,465,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,975,000 after acquiring an additional 685,930 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Evertec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,729,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Evertec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,315,000. 78.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EVTC opened at $26.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Evertec Inc has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $27.36.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $112.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.94 million. Evertec had a return on equity of 65.64% and a net margin of 16.52%. Evertec’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Evertec Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd. Evertec’s payout ratio is presently 13.61%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Evertec from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Evertec from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised Evertec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

In other news, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 10,000 shares of Evertec stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,022,652.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Diana I. Rivera-Ramirez sold 1,500 shares of Evertec stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $35,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,748.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,985 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Evertec

EVERTEC, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean, Payment Services – Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions.

