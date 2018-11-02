First Hawaiian Bank Takes $185,000 Position in Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO)

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $168,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $192,000. 46.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWO stock opened at $14.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.83. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.26.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 80.75%. The company had revenue of $172.12 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st were paid a $0.3116 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 12.34%. This is a boost from Two Harbors Investment’s previous special dividend of $0.16. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is currently 60.10%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Siering acquired 5,000 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.41 per share, for a total transaction of $77,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Bender sold 3,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $53,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank cut Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “$15.84” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $17.00 target price on Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

