First Industrial Realty Trust (FR) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

FR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 target price on First Industrial Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $30.89. 514,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,044. First Industrial Realty Trust has a one year low of $27.61 and a one year high of $34.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 52.47%. The company had revenue of $100.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $470,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,166.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce W. Duncan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 612,564 shares in the company, valued at $19,920,581.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FR. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,085,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,517,000 after buying an additional 678,019 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 277.9% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 863,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,792,000 after buying an additional 635,065 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 378.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 697,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,270,000 after buying an additional 551,590 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 443.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 464,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,471,000 after buying an additional 378,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 623,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,230,000 after buying an additional 202,247 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

