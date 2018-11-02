First National Trust Co Cuts Holdings in Chubb Ltd (CB)

First National Trust Co decreased its position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,936,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,610,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,682,000 after acquiring an additional 504,768 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Chubb by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,848,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,976,000 after acquiring an additional 488,028 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Chubb by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 714,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,780,000 after acquiring an additional 377,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,812,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

CB stock opened at $125.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $57.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. Chubb Ltd has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $157.50.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 20th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CB. Citigroup lowered their price target on Chubb from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.56.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 227,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $31,985,278.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,583,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,124,804.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total value of $2,086,508.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,794 shares in the company, valued at $28,263,399.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,967 shares of company stock worth $34,072,088 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.