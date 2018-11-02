First Solar (FSLR) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FSLR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Solar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of First Solar from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Roth Capital set a $65.00 price objective on shares of First Solar and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Vertical Group upgraded shares of First Solar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.03.

NASDAQ:FSLR traded up $1.54 on Thursday, reaching $43.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,798,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,544. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. First Solar has a 12-month low of $36.51 and a 12-month high of $81.72.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $676.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.93 million. First Solar had a negative net margin of 17.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Solar will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Raffi Garabedian sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $199,369.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,161.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Solar by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,358 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Solar by 236.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 46,015 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 32,340 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel increased its position in First Solar by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 28,855 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 7,597 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,882,000. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. 53.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Components and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators.

