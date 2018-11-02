First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 42,695 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (LNT)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 848,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,695 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.36% of Alliant Energy worth $36,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,615,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $914,758,000 after acquiring an additional 140,957 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,405,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,750,000 after acquiring an additional 137,461 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,488,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,935,000 after acquiring an additional 13,288 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,253,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,999,000 after acquiring an additional 202,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 11.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 3,498,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,412,000 after acquiring an additional 359,030 shares in the last quarter. 71.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Deborah B. Dunie purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.80 per share, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at $538,740. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LNT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.17.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $42.86 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.84 and a fifty-two week high of $45.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $816.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $789.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.43%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.