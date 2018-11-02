Fiserv (FISV) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.10-3.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.14. Fiserv also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $3.10-3.15 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on FISV. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiserv from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiserv from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Argus set a $90.00 price target on shares of Fiserv and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.82.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.83. 162,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,989,317. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.79. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $62.67 and a 1 year high of $82.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 25.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $3,946,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 367,380 shares in the company, valued at $28,993,629.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,864,000. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

