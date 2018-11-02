Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Citigroup Inc (C)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,862 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 349.7% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 82.8% during the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on C. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Citigroup to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.91.

In other news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 15,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $1,085,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock opened at $65.83 on Friday. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $63.18 and a 12-month high of $80.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $165.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.46.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. Citigroup had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $18.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.77%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.