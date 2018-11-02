Fisher Asset Management LLC Invests $2.86 Million in Cactus Inc (WHD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 74,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 2nd quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 38.59% of the company’s stock.

WHD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cactus to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Cactus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Cactus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Cactus from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cactus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.70.

Cactus stock opened at $35.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.09. Cactus Inc has a 52 week low of $19.18 and a 52 week high of $40.97.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $150.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.35 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cactus Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

