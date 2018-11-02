Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 18,295 Shares of Korn/Ferry International (KFY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,295 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Korn/Ferry International worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,208,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,338,000 after buying an additional 751,080 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 3,284.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 370,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,640,000 after buying an additional 360,025 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 363.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,764,000 after buying an additional 187,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,073,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,384,000 after buying an additional 172,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,264,000 after buying an additional 132,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KFY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn/Ferry International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Korn/Ferry International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Korn/Ferry International from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Korn/Ferry International in a report on Friday, August 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Korn/Ferry International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.40.

NYSE:KFY opened at $46.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Korn/Ferry International has a 12-month low of $38.53 and a 12-month high of $68.98.

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $465.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.24 million. Korn/Ferry International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that Korn/Ferry International will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Korn/Ferry International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.71%.

Korn/Ferry International Company Profile

Korn/Ferry International, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

