Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 20,546 Shares of Luminex Co. (LMNX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 20,546 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Luminex were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Luminex by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,593,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $194,692,000 after buying an additional 395,549 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Luminex by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,576,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,552,000 after buying an additional 348,940 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Luminex by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 967,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,575,000 after buying an additional 12,587 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Luminex during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,507,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Luminex by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 343,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,154,000 after buying an additional 71,512 shares during the period. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Luminex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luminex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Luminex from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “$33.58” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Luminex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNX opened at $28.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.25. Luminex Co. has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $35.37.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $79.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.66 million. Luminex had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Luminex Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 21st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 20th. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio is 26.37%.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, an automated multiplex-capable system.

