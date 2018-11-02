Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FLXN. Zacks Investment Research raised Flexion Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised Flexion Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $39.00 price target on Flexion Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Flexion Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.83.

Shares of NASDAQ FLXN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.73. 26,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 12.90 and a quick ratio of 12.78. Flexion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $29.10. The company has a market cap of $541.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.74.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 million. Analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics will post -4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael D. Clayman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.33 per share, for a total transaction of $223,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,047.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Arkowitz purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.42 per share, with a total value of $93,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,335. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $293,000. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 33.5% in the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 13,260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $381,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 22.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,896 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 62.9% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 34,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It lead product candidate includes Zilretta, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee.

