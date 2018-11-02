FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (TDTT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0182 per share on Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. This is a positive change from FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00517.

Shares of TDTT opened at $23.77 on Friday. FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund has a 1 year low of $23.76 and a 1 year high of $24.65.

