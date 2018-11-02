FLIR Systems (FLIR) Price Target Cut to $60.00

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised FLIR Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised FLIR Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded FLIR Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Imperial Capital downgraded FLIR Systems from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.17.

FLIR Systems stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,336,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,465. FLIR Systems has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $63.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $434.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FLIR Systems will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

In other FLIR Systems news, SVP Todd M. Duchene sold 1,000 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $55,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey Frank sold 42,912 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total value of $2,668,697.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,912 shares of company stock valued at $5,594,537 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIR. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM & Emerging Markets, Maritime, and Detection.

