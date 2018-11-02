Floor & Decor (FND) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $435.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.88 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Floor & Decor updated its Q4 guidance to $0.16-0.19 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $0.93-0.96 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FND traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,363,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,850. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $58.28. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.26, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of -1.56.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

FND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.06.

In other news, major shareholder Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,744,108 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $286,531,996.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.